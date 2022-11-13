On November 15 and 16, the world’s richest countries meet in Bali in a complex macroeconomic context and with reminiscences of the cold war due to the divisions that arose after the war in Ukraine.

Many challenges, one summit. The G20 leaders’ summit, which will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali, will serve as a stage to measure the tensions between China and the US, whose leaders will meet for the first time in person, at a time of great divisions geopolitical and economic problems.

The agenda will be marked by the economic crisis that afflicts the world as a legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic but aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With a historic rise in prices, a debt crisis, a dollar that is destroying the rest of the currencies and on the verge of a food crisis in Africa and the Middle East due to the rise in food prices, the leaders are forced to propose solutions to the height of the circumstances.

The group, made up of Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, USA, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK, South Africa, Turkey and the European Union, would bring together its leaders at the gates of a global economic recession, predicted by most organizations in the field.

A screen shows international leaders as they virtually participate in an extraordinary G20 meeting on Afghanistan, in Rome, Italy, on October 12, 2021. via REUTERS – PALAZZO CHIGI PRESS OFFICE

To the most notorious absence, that of the Russian Vladimir Putin, who despite having been invited by the Indonesian president will not attend, is added that of the outgoing Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, and that of the Mexican Andrés López Obrador. Alberto Fernández from Argentina will be the only Latin American high command present at the event.

The expected face to face of Biden and Xi

Bali will allow a face-to-face meeting for the first time between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Washington and Beijing are at loggerheads on issues ranging from international trade to human rights, and most recently the status of the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

A White House official told the Reuters news agency that the United States does not seek competition or conflict. Earlier, Biden announced that he will seek a frank conversation with Xi.

“I know Xi Jinping and he knows me,” he added, adding that he has always had “direct talks” with the leader of the Asian giant.

The two presidents have known each other for more than a decade, when Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president, but on Monday they will meet face-to-face for the first time since Biden became president.

Economy, the black cloud of the meeting

According to the latest forecast of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, global growth will decrease to 3.2% in 2022, from 6% registered in 2021, and is expected to drop to 2.7% in 2023. A slowdown that the world did not see since 2001, with the exception of the crises of 2008 and 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has also left the world with chronic inflation that central banks are trying to contain by raising benchmark interest rates, deliberately causing an economic slowdown to balance prices.

According to the IMF, by the end of 2022 the rise in prices in the world will reach 8.8% per year, double that registered in 2021, the issue that most worries at least a third of the G20 countries, according to a survey of the Center for the New Economy and Society of the World Economic Forum.

According to the survey, even sensitive topics such as environmental concerns took a backseat for the first time in years due to the urgency to solve more immediate problems, such as the high cost of living.

Debt and the strength of the dollar

The dollar hit 20-year highs against some of the strongest currencies, buoyed by aggressive interest rate hikes by the US central bank, something that has made imports of US goods and services more expensive and the debt issued in dollars from countries, especially emerging ones.

In this illustration taken on February 8, 2021, US one-dollar bills are seen in front of a stock chart. © Given Ruvic / REUTERS

For Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, it is likely that countries will seek “some type of cooperation in the field of exchange rates, due to an excessively strong dollar”, an issue, he says, that has already been discussed in the G20 of 2020 and that perhaps could be taken up again now.

“It could be that (cooperation) is only decided within the G7, with a concerted intervention for the yen, but what the emerging countries want is for more nations to be integrated, so it will be interesting to see what the United States does. “, he added.

On the other hand, the analyst explained that debt restructuring is expected to be one of the topics to be debated in Bali, and that “Indonesia will probably push for some kind of solution, despite the fact that China does not want it.”

According to her, countries would look for formulas such as the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, a program created by the World Bank and the IMF with the support of the G20 used during the pandemic to help the most vulnerable countries.

Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, Latin America’s partners, would be more than interested in restructuring their long-term debt, an exhibition that would be led by Argentine President Alberto Fernández, García-Herrero predicts.

“One of the big themes of the G20 could be the dilemma that many nations face between fighting inflation with public policies and meeting their debt payments,” added Stewart Patrick, an expert on multilateralism at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.

Sanctions on Russia

Discussions are also expected in Bali around the cap on the price of Russian oil, on which the G7 reached an agreement for which it arrives by sea. One of her promoters, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, will be present at the leaders’ summit, after her visit to India.

File, Archive. A flame burns from a tower at the Rosneft-owned Vankorskoye oil field north of the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 25, 2015. © Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

The proposal compromises the negative vote of India and China, which are not members of the G7 but are members of the G20 and that increased purchases of Russian oil after the invasion, while the Kremlin affirms that it will not sell fuel to countries that fence the price.

Because Russia is part of the G20, in none of the previous ministerial meetings has it been possible to agree on documents due to Moscow’s refusal to include references to the war.

The G20 summit is held in the context of other important meetings, such as that of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, between November 10 and 13 in Phnom Pem, and that of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, APEC , November 18-19 in Bangkok.

with EFE