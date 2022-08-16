Inflation | Crude oil has become cheaper in the summer, and it can also be reflected in consumers’ wallets: “It is clear that inflation is slowing down”

Oil is now almost 25 percent cheaper than at the end of May.

Crude oil the price has fallen considerably during the summer. The drop in price raises the question of whether the exceptionally strong rise in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, might finally be slowing down.

At the end of May, the price of North Sea Brent reference quality crude oil was around USD 123 per barrel, but on Tuesday the price was USD 94 per barrel. In other words, crude oil has become cheaper by almost a quarter since the beginning of June.

“It is quite clear that the price of crude oil will contribute to slowing down inflation. Based on the futures, which reflect the market’s price expectations, it seems that the price reduction will also continue in the fall. However, it should be noted that the price of electricity has continued to rise. It creates upward pressure on inflation in Europe,” says the head of the Bank of Finland’s monetary policy and research department Juha Kilponen.

One significant reason for the price of crude oil is that the risk of recession has increased in different parts of the world. When total production shrinks, the demand for oil decreases and its price falls.

International monetary fund (IMF) warned at the end of July, that the world economy may soon be on the brink of another recession. Especially if Russia completely stops selling natural gas to Europe and inflation accelerates more than expected.

In the euro area, rising energy costs are one of the key inflation accelerators. In July, consumer prices for energy in the euro area rose by 39.7 percent compared to the same time last year.

Unprocessed foodstuffs rose in price by 11 percent in the same comparison period, industrial products by 4.5 percent and services by 3.7 percent.

The increase in the cost of energy has been accelerated by Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed because of it, which have caused major disruptions to the supply of oil. Many Western companies have also stopped buying Russian crude oil on their own initiative.

Financial company Nordea’s chief economist Wind Birch does not believe that the price of crude oil will be enough to slow down inflation.

“The problem is that natural gas and electricity have become more expensive as a counterweight to the price of crude oil. Therefore, our view is that inflation in the euro area will continue to accelerate in the near future, as high gas and electricity prices pass through to consumer prices. In Finland, the situation is slightly different, because the weight of natural gas is very small.”

Chief Economist Reijo Heiskanen the finance group disagrees with OP.

“I think it is clear that inflation will slow down somewhat as a result of the lower price of crude oil in the euro area. It affects the prices of gasoline and diesel quite directly.”

Heiskanen stresses that there are, however, differences between different states.

“Germany uses a lot of natural gas, which is now exceptionally expensive. In Finland, however, it does not affect consumer prices. Expensive electricity, on the other hand, has a direct impact on consumer prices, but a lot depends on what the difference is between lower crude oil prices and higher electricity prices.”

Consumer prices as a result of rising prices, the purchasing power of households weakens, because a certain amount of money can buy fewer goods and services than before. In addition to wage earners, high inflation is harmful to companies and investors.

European Central Bank tightened in July monetary policy by 0.50 percentage points in an attempt to tame rapid inflation. A tightening of monetary policy usually slows down the rate of inflation after half a year and reaches its full effect in more than a year.