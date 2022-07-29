New acceleration in prices in an upward rally that has lasted a year and seems to have no end despite the government’s measures to deal with the war in Ukraine. Thus, the interannual rate of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues to rise and soars six tenths more in July to reach 10.8%, its highest level in 38 years, specifically since September 1984, according to the advance published this Friday by the INE, which will publish the final data in mid-July.

The increase in prices is mainly due to the increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages and electricity, as well as the behavior of clothing and footwear, whose prices fell less than last year, despite the sales. On the other hand, in July there is a drop in fuel prices, which are now below two euros per liter and refueling is now cheaper than before the bonus was launched.

Similarly, the estimated annual variation rate of core inflation (general index excluding unprocessed food and energy products) also increased six tenths, to 6.1%. If confirmed, it would be the highest since January 1993.

For its part, the estimated annual variation rate of the Harmonized Consumer Price Index (IPCA) also stood at 10.8%, eight tenths higher than that registered the previous month. For its part, the estimated monthly variation of the IPCA is –0.5%.