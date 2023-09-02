Pakistan was on the verge of default this summer, before reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout that would force the government to cut off a package of aid that would reduce the cost of living.

Since then, the dollar exchange rate has crossed the 300-rupee threshold, while Islamabad has raised petrol and electricity prices, leading to widespread discontent.

Prices rose 1.7 percent month on month in August, according to official data released Friday, and the inflation rate this month was only one point lower than July, which is a source of relief.

In August, fuel prices increased by 8 percent compared to July, while the cost of water in urban areas increased by more than 11 percent and tomato prices increased by 82 percent.

On Saturday, shops were closed on a large scale in major cities, such as Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, in protest against the high prices that aroused popular discontent with the approaching general elections.