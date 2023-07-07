Venezuela closed the first semester with an inflation rate of 100.8 percentaccording to data presented this Thursday by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), an independent body that is in charge of studying and monitoring the country’s economy.

In June, the inflation it was 8.5 percent, while in May it was 7.6 percent. According to the Central Bank of Venezuela, the first quarter closed with 96.3 percent inflation.

In this scenario, wages in the country -even in dollars- are not enough. Here we present the panorama of what it is like to live in Venezuela in the midst of rising prices.

The recreation of Venezuelans

Recreation has always been an important activity among Venezuelans, who always manage to share with family and friends, even in times of crisis.

However, this item has also experienced a rise that affects the pocket of citizens by be located in May at 13.3 percent of the total components that make up the National Price Index to the Consumer, according to indicators from the Venezuelan Finance Observatory.

To get an idea of ​​how expensive it is to visit some places and eat out, we present these price ratio indicators between Colombia and Venezuela.

For example, a breakfast consisting of an arepa, in Caracas has a value between 4 and 6 dollars (the prices in Venezuela are mostly expressed in foreign currency despite the fact that the bolivar is the official currency).

In popular areas you can get cheaper breakfasts, such as empanadas for 1 or 2 dollars.

But if the menu is in a more refined place, in municipalities like Chacao or Baruta, an “American” breakfast can cost from 8 to 10 dollars a plate.

But in Colombia, things change. A Venezuelan arepa can have a value of between 7,000 and 10,000 pesos, that is, 1.7 or about 3 dollars.

At lunchtime there are also price variations. In some popular places or mall food fairs, you can get a lunch for between 5 and 6 dollars, the equivalent of a minimum wage.

But in a restaurant a standard dish can be between 15 and 20 dollars without dessert, while in Bogotá a lunch in a simple place can be around 13,000 pesos to 16,000 pesos (3.15 and 3.88 dollars).

A lunch in a restaurant in a shopping center can be between 20,000 and 45,000 Colombian pesos, which are about 4.85 and 10.91 dollars, respectively.

The dollar-bolívar relationship is currently at 27 bolivars for every dollar. In the Colombian case, the currency is 4,179 pesos (today’s exchange rate).

To talk about mobilization, if the person travels by bus, the minimum ticket is 10 bolivars. The Caracas metro system costs 4 bolivars and the minimum taxi ride costs between 3 and 5 dollars.

In Bogotá, meanwhile, the cost of a taxi, the minimum ride is worth 5,600 pesos, a little more than a dollar.

But if it’s a coffee, it is possible to get a cup for 1 or 2 dollars, even 3 or 4 dollars depending on the type of coffee, while in Bogotá the price is from 2,300 pesos to 2,700 pesos.

Leaving food aside, recreational activities have their cost not accessible to everyone. And although there are some cheap plans such as guided tours or free museums (most museums are free in Caracas), others do become expensive when talking about a family group.

Theater tickets for two people can have a value of 54 dollars.

Two movie tickets about 7 dollars without food.

Along the lines of museums: visiting the birthplace of Simón Bolívar, in the center of Caracas, is free. In Colombia, the entrance to the Casa de Bolívar has a value of 6,000 pesos, 1.45 dollars.

Climbing the famous Monserrate hill in the Colombian capital is free if you go on foot, but by funicular or cable car, round trip 27,000 pesos (6.55 dollars).

In the Venezuelan capital, visiting the El Ávila hill has a value of 5 dollars in cable car for Venezuelans, foreigners pay 20 dollars.

The entrance to a concert in Bogotá can range from 100,000 pesos, about 25 dollars, up to 10 million, about 2,500 dollars.

In Venezuela, tickets can range from $20 or $50 to $5,000.

A study conducted in December 2022 by the World Economic Forum ranked New York and Singapore as the most expensive cities in the world to live.

Despite this, cities like Caracas are not overlooked; The World Economic Forum positions Venezuela as the country with the highest inflation rate in the world in 2022, with 132 percent, according to the Worldwide Cost of Living 2022 report, which greatly affects economic stability and constantly increases prices for the inhabitants and although it is not among the most expensive cities in Latin America (above it are Buenos Aires or Rio de Janeiro) the problem is that with 5 dollars a month it is uphill to live.

According to calculations and estimates by economists and specialized firms, a single person needs at least $1,200 a month to cover their average needs, while a family requires about $2,400 a month.

This includes a 19.5% increase in the service sector, 6.9% in home rentals, 7% in the food and non-alcoholic beverage category, and 9.1% in transportation-related spending. Likewise, costs in the health area increased by 7.2%, clothing and footwear rose by 7.8%, education by 8%, restaurants and hotels by 8.7% and recreation by 9%.

