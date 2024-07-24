There is no stopping the rise in prices in Mexico. In July, the annual inflation rate stood at 5.61% from the 4.98% reported in June by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). This is the highest level for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) since June 2023. In the first half of July, the INPC registered a variation of 0.71% compared to the previous fortnight. This is of the highest level for a fortnight from January 2017.

The figure was well above what financial analysts had expected. According to the survey According to Citibanamex’s expectations, the financial institutions surveyed expected an annual rate of 5.4% for July and a biweekly increase of 0.47%. “A figure above the estimate of the consensus of analysts would further close the door to any change that Banxico wanted to make in the foreseeable future; added to the external context that also looks complicated,” Invex details in a report.

The price of food, but in particular that of fruits and vegetables, is the one that puts the most pressure on Mexicans’ pockets. During July, inflation for these foods was 25.69% at an annual rate. The products that showed the most significant increases in the last two weeks were tomatoes, with an increase of 27.97%, onions with 16.72%, chayote, with an increase of 13.41% and avocado, with an increase of 10%, all of them basic ingredients in the country’s food basket.

Core inflation, which determines the trajectory of general inflation in the medium and long term, showed an increase of 0.18% at a biweekly rate and 4.02% at an annual rate. Within this index, the prices of goods increased by 3.08% and services by 5.11% at an annual rate. The price of services showed a biweekly inflation of 0.37%, being the highest rate for a similar fortnight since 1999.

The non-core price index, which includes government and regulated rates, registered a biweekly increase of 2.32% and an annual increase of 10.64%. Within this index, the prices of agricultural products grew by 14.33% at an annual rate, while those of energy and government-authorized rates were at an annual rate of 7.3%. “Although the non-core component includes the components with the most volatile prices and the rates authorized by the Government, it has been observed that when it accelerates, it is frequently followed by increases in core and general inflation,” says Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Base. “This is relevant, since the annual inflation of the non-core component has accumulated 23 consecutive fortnights on the rise,” she details.

