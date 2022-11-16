Inflation: Coldiretti, the price of vegetables in the cart soars (+25.1%)

The wave of price increases does not spare fruit and vegetables either; to say the same Coldiretti in a press release: the retail prices of food products are growing with record increases of 25.1% in one year for vegetables, while fruit grows by 6.5%but it is a deep crisis in the fields where you have to sell 4 kilos of apples to buy a coffee.

A real alarm, the one launched by the association on the basis of Istat data in October, which highlight aacceleration in consumer food prices of +13.1%. With record inflation grows – denounces Coldiretti – the price gap between production for consumption with increases of 3 or 5 times from field to table and Italians who are forced to cut purchases of fruit and vegetables, collapsed in 2022 by 9% in quantity compared to last year.

Inflation, Coldiretti warns about product prices and farm costs

Not only consumers are on their knees, but the farms themselves, who are unable to even cover the costs. In fact besides the damage provoked by climate changes who cut crops, i budgets are jeopardized by price increases of all kinds – continues Coldiretti – from heating greenhouses to fuel for moving machinery, from pesticides to fertilizers, with expenses more than doubled, up to packaging, with increases affecting plastic for trays, nets and envelopes (+ 70%), to paper for stamps and labels (+35%) up to corrugated cardboard for boxes (+60%), the same trend of price increases for wooden boxes (+60%).

“We need to intervene to contain the expensive energy and production costs to save companies and stables – says the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini – We need to work for supply chain agreements between agricultural and industrial companies with precise qualitative and quantitative objectives and fair prices that never fall below production costs, as envisaged by the new law to combat unfair practices and speculation”.

