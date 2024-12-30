Inflation throughout 2024 has stood at 2.8%, eight tenths less than in 2023. This was confirmed today by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) after publishing the advance data for the last month of the course, which will also close at an average of 2.8%.

Compared to the previous month, this represents an increase of 4 tenths in interannual terms. According to the Ministry of Economy, this rebound is due to the base effects produced by fuel prices.

For its part, core inflation, which is what discounts the most volatile elements of the basket – energy and unprocessed food – stood at 2.6% in December.

The Ministry of Economy has welcomed these data, which it claims “shows the effectiveness of the economic policy measures implemented, which are making it possible to make the highest growth among the main economies of the euro zone compatible with a continued reduction in inflation. », stated the department headed by Carlos Corpo in a note.









It must be remembered that in two days the VAT reduction period applied by the Government to alleviate the impact of inflation on households ends. On January 1, basic foods will be taxed at 4%, and pasta and sunflower oil, which currently pay 7.5%, will go up to 10%.