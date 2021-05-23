Several people walk in front of Wall Street, in a file photo. BRENDAN MCDERMID / Reuters

The rapid progress in vaccination campaigns and the parallel reopening of developed economies confirm the scenario of strong global cyclical acceleration, although with still notable divergences in time and intensity. The strong rise in inflation since March, which will last part of the summer, is tightening sovereign rate curves, putting pressure on the stock markets and, to a lesser extent, corporate credit risk premiums.

The permanence of very low short-term risk-free interest rates, although somewhat higher, and the continuation of liquidity injections by central banks, is the cornerstone on which current valuations rest. Given the high and growing leverage of governments and companies, a premature and abrupt withdrawal of monetary stimulus would pose a significant risk of the collapse of this sort of house of cards.

The base effects on inflation, caused by the closing and reopening of economies, were predictable. The uncertainty surrounding its transitory or permanent nature extends to the response that central banks may give. The inflation compensation demanded in the medium and long term by the bondholders (the breakeven inflation) is the main driving factor behind the rise in risk-free rates in the medium and long term. In the United States, the rise in the CPI to 4.2% in April parallels a rise in the breakeven to five years above 2.75%. The Fed is confident that the price rally will be temporary. Much of the market considers it complacent.

Since the compensation for inflation demanded by bondholders on a daily basis is a good point of contrast, its volatility and the bias that this measure incorporates does not allow us to extract from it a “pure” expectation of inflation. The key for the central bank lies in the expectations of consumers and companies about inflation in the medium and long term, the anchoring of which depends on the perception of permanence or transitory of the rise in prices. Several measures of these agents’ inflation expectations, based on surveys, have risen sharply in April. The analyst consensus, however, only moderately carries over to 2022 the strong upward revision of forecasts for inflation in 2021.

In short, the market, agents and analysts are pointing in the same direction: a temporary rise in inflation and the risk, still tail, of a mid-term stagnation. The uncertainty will accompany us at least until the production and employment gaps are closed and we have more information about the “normality” postcovid. It makes sense to maintain exposure to assets that are sensitive to a more intense rise in prices than is now discounted. Bonds linked to inflation, raw materials, real assets and sectors value and cyclicals in equities, the main bets.

José Manuel Amor and María Romero, professors from Afi School of Finance.