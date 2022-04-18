Rate is higher than in March, 1.18%; accumulates high of 15.65% in 12 months

Inflation by the IGP-10 (General Price Index-10), used to readjust public tariffs and in rental contracts, rose to 2.48% in April. The rate is higher than that of 1.18%, registered last month.

The data are from FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), which released a new report this Monday (18.Apr.2022) with data for April. Here’s the intact (570KB)

As a result, inflation measured by the IGP-10 accumulates 7.63% in the year and 15.65% in the last 12 months.

According to the FGV, in April 2021 the index marked inflation of 1.58% in the month and accumulated a rate of 31.74% in 12 months. The foundation explained that the hike in the rate from March to April was driven by the 3 sub-indices that make up the IGP-10, despite the pressure caused by fuel prices.

“The contribution of fuels was highlighted for the advance of the IPA rate, which went from 1.44% in March to 2.81% in April. However, inflationary pressures are very widespread and, even excluding the contribution of gasoline (0.15% to 18.73%) and diesel (0.24% to 24.90%) in the IPA, the average variation of the index to the producer would be 1.81%, surpassing the variation calculated by the IPA in March”, evaluates André Braz, coordinator of FGV’s Price Indices.

SUB-INDEXES

The IPA (Broad Producer Price Index) is one of the 3 indices used to calculate inflation by the IGP-10. With the rise in fuel, the rate that measures the wholesale, rose from 1.44% in March to 2.81% in April.

While the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which measures retail, rose from 0.47% to 1.67% in the period. The report points out that the main sectors that cooperated in the upward movement were fuel (gasoline), electricity (residential electricity bill) and air (airfare).

In this segment, only the subgroup Communication showed a drop in the rate of change. The biggest expense was spending on internet monthly fees. It ranged from 0.06% to -0.20%.

The 3rd marker is the INCC (National Construction Cost Index), which reached 1.17% in April. In March, this index was 0.34%.

Materials and equipment rose 1.08% from 0.27% in the previous month. Labor also accelerated from 0.27% to 1.34%. Services, on the other hand, decelerated from 1.08% to 0.69%.