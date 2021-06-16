The IGP-10 (General Price Index-10) rose 2.32% in June, according to data from the FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas). The index is used for readjustments to public tariffs and rental contracts.

Despite inflation having increased, this month’s rate was still lower than that recorded in May, when the index rose by 3.24%. here is the whole (565 – KB) of the FGV report.

With the result, the index accumulates high of 15.31% in 2021 and 36.94% in the last 12 months. In June of last year, the index had had a smaller increase, of 1.55% in the month and the accumulated of 12 months was of 7.18%.

The high in June this year, according to the FGV, was driven by the increase in electricity and gasoline prices, which pressured consumer inflation. The slowdown in relation to May was due to the fact that producer inflation dropped, albeit a little.

The IGP-10 is calculated based on 3 other indices. All of them registered a high in June.

The IPA (The Broad Producer Price Index) had a high of 2.64% in the month, below that registered in the previous month, when it rose 4.20%. Raw raw materials, such as corn, soybeans, iron ore, bed and coffee, had the highest increase in the index, 3.66%.

“Producer inflation slowed down and contributed to the decline in the IGP. Even so, the IPA continues to be pressured by the increase in the prices of important commodities“, says André Braz, coordinator of the Price Indices.

The INCC (National Construction Cost Index) rose 2.81% in June. Labor (3.37%) and materials and equipment (2.50%) were the main responsible for the index this month.

The CPI (Consumer Price Index), on the other hand, advanced only 0.72% in June. The increase was mainly driven by housing (1.41%) and transportation (1.69%). Within these categories, the most significant increases were residential electricity, which had inflation of 4.87% (which should rise further in the coming months with the water crisis) and gasoline, which rose by 3.16%.

