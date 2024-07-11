Capital Group: Fed Rate Action to Reflect Slowly Falling Inflation

Despite high inflation and the highest Federal Reserve policy rate in 23 years, the US economy has shown remarkable resilience. Labor markets are solid, consumer spending robust, and business fundamentals sound. While growth continues to slow, the US economy has adjusted to this new rate environment, and we expect growth to remain above a healthy 2% in 2024. This generalized resilience has forced investors to review their Fed policy rate expectations. While we believe the outlook for rate cuts has become more uncertain, the central bank appears likely to reduce them.



Pramod Atluri



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited two possible paths for rate cuts: unexpected weakness in the labor market or inflation consistently targeting 2 percent.. Inflation eased in 2023 but has stalled above 3% in early 2024. However, we are optimistic that price increases will approach the Fed’s target by the end of the year, especially as rent increases – a major reason why the core CPI remains elevated – continue to improve slightly. In addition, higher inflation in some goods and services earlier in the year may reflect some seasonal adjustment distortions. In other parts of the world, growth and inflation expectations are weaker than in the US, and central banks are generally expected to cut interest rates more rapidly.

Article by Pramod Atluri, Portfolio Manager, Capital Group