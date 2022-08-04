Inflation is above 10 percent for the first time since September 1975. The increase means that prices in July were 10.3 percent more expensive according to the Dutch calculation method than in the same month a year earlier. It turns out Thursday out of numbers from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Energy, among other things, makes an important contribution to total inflation.

Compared to July last year, energy has become 108 percent more expensive. This has to do with the war in Ukraine, as a result of which gas has risen sharply in price. Rising rents also affect inflation rates. Rents are increased once a year, often in July. CBS sees that rents have risen by 3 percent since the same month a year ago. The maximum rent increase has been increased to 3.3 percent in 2022. This is also partly determined by inflation. With a difference of 12.3 percent, food prices also became more expensive in July. Grain, dairy and sugar in particular contributed to this.

Earlier, Statistics Netherlands published inflation figures based on a European calculation, in order to compare inflation between countries. According to that calculation, inflation in the Netherlands was 11.6 percent. The CBS figures are calculated on the basis of the Dutch consumer price index (CPI). The biggest difference between the Dutch and European calculation method is the composition of the package of goods and services on which inflation is calculated.

