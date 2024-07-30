Combating inflation is the task of central banks, whose responsibility extends to the monetary system of a country or a currency union. In a largely open and closely interconnected global economy, inflation can become a global phenomenon. Economists Raphael Auer, Mathieu Pedemonte and Raphael Schoenle have set out to find this connection. They looked at inflation trends in 56 countries, including all industrialized nations, for the period from 1960 to 2023 and researched its causes.