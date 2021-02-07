Alberto Fernández begins to travel two paths that may define his electoral destiny. Perhaps, also, the political luck of Cristina Fernández. The first way has to do with the economy. The inflation appears as a decisive milestone. The other, with the success of the vaccination campaign to cushion the effects of the coronavirus.

The President is aware of both challenges. Promotes a pact between trade unionists and employers on prices and wages. Hackneyed recipe. Negotiates from the objective weakness of the country -and management errors- the supply of vaccines. It is worth stopping at the inflationary problem to understand its political dimension. A work by the ARESCO consultancy is illustrative. It shows how the figure of Mauricio Macri declined since mid-2019 to the rhythm of the rise in prices. In the same way, it points out how the quarantine, which restricted activity and consumption, was combined with the good start of the administration of the pandemic to bring Alberto to weights close to 80%. That curve falls every month. Driven by the rise in prices rather than by the uncertainty of the pandemic.

The index for January will not be much different from the one for December. It will be around 4%. Martín Guzmán, the Minister of Economy, presented the Budget law with an annual estimate of 29%. Private consultants, with the first indicators, set their forecasts between 40% and 50%. The gap is huge. Depending on whether you lean one way or the other, it would be lacerating for official aspirations. That ARESCO report reflects it. Among the voters of the Frente de Todos, the negative economic expectation beats the positive one (51% to 41%). There would be an erosion of the vote itself. The future in this universe, on the other hand, would be observed differently: 61% optimism against 33% pessimism.

Of course, to define the roadmap for the 2021 economy, it will be necessary to observe how the President manages to order politics. Within his Government and in the FdT coalition, where only permanence in power keeps antagonistic groups united. One thing seems undisputed on the board. Nobody foresees a change in the relationship between Alberto and Cristina, which modifies the leadership exercised by the lady. It means a lot to envision what may come.

The President keeps the doors open with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He authorized Guzmán to stop the Emergency Family Income (IFE) and Work and Production Assistance (ATP) programs. The minister argued that conditions due to the pandemic are no longer so restrictive. But according to Kirchnerism, it should not be a final decision. “What will happen if the second wave of Covid arrives?”, They question at the Instituto Patria. Although there is no return to a total quarantine as in March 2020, the partial ones will hit workers again.

Nobody assures in the ruling party that the summer recess has induced the vice president to review some of her plans. On the contrary, it assumes that in the dislocated world that is looming with the pandemic, it would never be necessary to renounce the regulatory frameworks with State supervision. These things are happening in the future of an economy that does not define a course.

The Government is betting on a rebound (which it will call growth) for this year. For it to happen, at least in the industrial sector, you must inflate dollars. For the importation of supplies. Dollars are always a very rare commodity. That is why the withholdings to the field are put back in focus. This is how discretionary decisions begin. Last week the importation of auto parts for the automotive industry was authorized. The benefited companies will only be those that export. There are those who suggest to the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, replace an extravagant mechanism that Guillermo Moreno established at the time: each import of a company should be compensated with an export. To balance the flow of dollars. Auto parts in exchange – just for example – for the sale of a batch of jars of jam.

Cristina continues to be attentive to some of the measures she outlined at the end of the year ceremony in La Plata. Among them, especially, the DNU that declared public services to telecommunications. The vice president was calm after federal judge Walter Lara Correa refused to issue a precautionary measure presented by Telecom. It roared when Ricardo Bustos Fierro, judge of Córdoba, filed for the amparo presented by a provider of that province. The consultation with Alberto calmed her down. He explained that it was not national in scope. That the magistrate – as befits someone who rules against – was “anti-Kirchner”.

Cristina has another sector between eyebrows: health. It was a novelty that he introduced in his oratory in La Plata. Your interest grows in this dire time of the pandemic. Last week he held a reserved meeting with the Vice Minister of Health of Buenos Aires, Nicolás Kreplak. The meeting brought a surprise: it was held in his department of Recoleta, Juncal and Uruguay, which he had given up for sale. The vice president doesn’t live there now. He uses it as an additional office, to those he has in the Senate and in the Instituto Patria.

Kreplak, wearing a light blue chinstrap and shirt, handed him an envelope containing the report from the scientific journal The Lancet, which validated the efficacy and safety of the Sputnik V vaccine. After reading it, he fired his tweet: “Es-pec-ta-cu -lar ”. He also became interested again in the deputy minister’s project that proposes “to recover the governance of the health system through the global conduct of policies of national health agencies.” Something else: he would have questioned him about the operation of the system in the City, led by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Kreplak has a striking characterization: he defines it as “hospitalocentric”.

The vice president’s dissatisfaction is not limited to the system. It has its own names. Ginés González Garcia is one of them. The Minister of Health knows it. For that reason, he praised Cristina’s work in the agreement with Russia by Sputnik V. It was during the conversation she had with the members of the Deputies’ Health Commission that they were entitled to three questions. In this context, Ginés announced that by the middle of the year Argentina will have 62 million doses of different vaccines. Before spring, on the other hand, herd immunity would be achieved.

The minister, after a year, became a consummate erratic declarant. His omens are almost never fulfilled. Health, fear, life and death are involved. Frustration over each ad would take a toll on social expectations. It would affect the President. ARESCO, in its last national survey, made a check. The pandemic continues to have a favorable balance for Alberto (51% to 47%). But illusions about the vaccination campaign are fading. 55% of those consulted believe almost nothing. 36%, a lot or a lot.

The reality, compared to those show ads, is extremely different. Argentina received so far only 820 thousand doses of the 20 million promised by Moscow. It could have a close and modest contribution from the British-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca and Covax, a common fund of 172 countries. Negotiations with Pfizer are on hold. With China it is difficult to close a deal.

There is also a logistical problem. The Government and Kirchnerism disseminate vaccination programs and registrations for citizens. But currently has a capacity to immunize about 11 thousand people per day. No comparison is worth without proportions: Chile, after receiving Chinese vaccines, began a campaign that vaccinates nearly 70,000 people per day. In some health centers there were upheavals.

ARESCO’s work indicates that in this section of the pandemic, social priorities are ordered in this way: economy, corruption, coronavirus and insecurity. The health emergency, it was said, still leaves a favorable balance for the presidential image. The economy plays against. But, what additional factor would explain why Alberto today has the lowest acceptance rate since the government began, according to the month-by-month monitoring of the consultancy? Registers 43.8% positive image and 53.2% negative image.

To the natural erosion of power and the economic-social crisis, the incidence of corruption could be added K. Spurred on by new situations and old characters. For the actions in the Judiciary to favor Cristina. Too, the facilities that Judge Daniel Obligado offers Amado Boudou to continue under house arrest and reduce the time of his sentence for the Ciccone case.

Boudou is also not disconnected from Formosa, where he did business that has not yet been properly investigated. Gildo Insfrán’s attitude in the quarantine, full of abuse, uncovered the government unscrupulousness to defend the governor in any way. Regardless of human rights, with which the mouth is usually filled.

Such behavior enhances every anomaly. However small it may be, compared to the historical costumbrismo K. This is what happens with the head of INADI, Victoria Donda, summoned to an investigation by the Justice as a result of an incident with her domestic employee. Alberto ratified her in office. When in 2018 the former macrista minister, Jorge Triaca, had a similar case and resigned, he described him as “madman.”

The double rod or double standards, they tell you.