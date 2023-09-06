Between inflation and rate hikes, focus on financial stocks, healthcare and… Comment

In the last five years, the US federal budget has become pro-cyclical: we have therefore seen the reduction of the primary balance (the difference between government revenues and expenditures excluding debt interest expenses) as a percentage of GDP (the deficit is increased), while the economy remained strong. In the last 30 years, however, a restrictive monetary policy has been correlated with a restrictive fiscal policy, reinforcing each other and acting counter-cyclically.

To date we have witnessed one sudden rise in Fed rates fund and the primary deficit increased by 4 percentage points in the last year, reaching around 5% of GDP. In this scenario the economy continues to grow and currently the unemployment rate is 3.8%, there are 1.5 job vacancies for every unemployed person, the annualized Q2 GDP figure is 2.1% and the Q3 annualized estimates are around at 2-2.5%.

Inflation at 3.2%Furthermore, it is decreasing fast: if we look at the last 3 annualized months, consumer prices stand at 2%. As regards the earnings estimates of the S&P 500 for 2023, they are expected to settle at +1.4% over the previous year, to then accelerate to +9.9% in 2024 and +10% in 2025 (in the last 30 years the average earnings growth was +7% per annum). The market multiple today is about 20 times, 3 points above the historical average. Against this backdrop, short-term interest rate futures price the first Fed Funds cut at the end of March 2024 thus signaling an inflation victory with an economy that is still resilient.

Moving on to analyze real rates, the US 2-year yield is 3%, the 10-year yield is 2%, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis. The market is pricing in a deglobalization process and a reduction in the savings rate of Americans to justify a higher neutral interest rate, i.e. a long-run equilibrium real rate implying full employment and stable inflation. However, observing the level of global trade we see that we are still at the peaks and the assumption that the structural savings rate is 3.5% (today’s data) is in my opinion difficult considering that between 2008 and 2019 it went from 5% at 9%.

Looking at the side of the consume we see that the excess savings accumulated during Covid-19 and adjusted for inflation to date are depleted. The latter are also under pressure from higher interest rates and the resumption of tuition fees in October. With the low savings rate, consumer credit in aggregate grew by 20% compared to 2019 and the interest rate on credit cards also reached 20%. Half of the American population has about 40% of their wealth in real estate and 80% of their mortgages are fixed rate. The current 30-year mortgage rate is 7.5%, the highest since 2000, and new home buyers are dwindling, home sales data shows. All these factors have brought pressure on consumer confidence which is at 2009 levels but which, to date, is recovering rapidly.

