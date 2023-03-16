For Argentines it is increasingly difficult to eat meat: in just four weeks the price of common minced meat in Greater Buenos Aires rose 35%, becoming a luxury for families who cannot cope with the frenetic increase in cost of the life.

And it is that the accelerated increase in the price of food in February, led by meat, dairy products, eggs and fruit, has left families with serious difficulties to feed themselves, in a country where close to 40% of the people lives in poverty.

In the midst of the economic crisis that Argentina is experiencing, year-on-year inflation in February exceeded triple digits for the first time in 32 years, standing at 102.5%.

Although inflation is chronic in Argentina, this historic record and what happens to the cost of living in the coming months will probably be at the center of the political debate in October’s presidential elections.

“You can’t, you can’t. Let them all go like this. I’m tired of all this, of the politicians who fight and the people who are starving. It’s not enough anymore,” Patricia told the Reuters agency Quiroga, a neighbor who was looking for deals at a food fair in San Fernando, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Since the country fell victim to runaway hyperinflation in the early 1990s, the situation had never reached such a critical level.

The third largest economy in Latin America has been dealing for years with an economic crisis that none of the governments have been able to control.

In December, the government of President Alberto Fernández reached an agreement with food and personal hygiene companies to freeze the prices of some 2,000 products until March and limit increases for another 30,000 products to 4% per month.

Despite all the efforts to contain the effects of the crisis, the daily life of a large part of the population, which is witnessing the permanent devaluation of the local currency against the dollar, becomes increasingly difficult.

Even middle-class workers, who used to have more access to dollars, now have to work two or even three jobs to meet their needs.

Huge losses from drought

Not only the pandemic, the war in Ukraine or the slowdown of the Chinese economy are affecting the Argentine economy.

Added to the headwind that comes from abroad is the drought that affects the country.

According to the latest report from the Rosario Stock Exchange, the drought has caused losses of some US$19,000 million, if we add the problems in soybean, wheat and corn crops (responsible for 87% of grain production in Argentina and of 43% of the country’s total exports) and the impact on the lower demand for freight, jobs, or financial services.

In other words, the drought has already claimed 3 points of the estimated Argentine Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year 2023.

The fall in grain exports will not only affect the field and the availability of capital for the next planting, but it will also erode fiscal revenues from tax collection.

On the other hand, livestock farming faces a very complex scenario as there is less food available for the animals.

All this affects domestic consumption and exports.

With fewer dollars coming into the country, the Central Bank’s reserves, which are already at very low levels, would fall even more, complicating the finances of a country that in 2023 will have very low economic growth or could even fall into recession.

Two out of three children do not have their basic needs covered

If the country has close to 40% of the population living in poverty, the situation is even more serious for children.

Two out of three children in Argentina are poor or deprived of basic rights, such as access to education, social protection, housing or water, according to a new report from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Using official data from the National Institute of Statistics (INDEC), the agency points out that in the first semester of 2022, 51.5% of children lived in poverty, in homes whose income is not enough to cover the basic food basket and services.

If the deprivation of basic rights is added to this, the number of children in this situation rises to 66% of the child population, equivalent to some 8.8 million.

It is key to give priority to “income protection programs,” said Luisa Brumana, UNICEF representative in Argentina.

“This situation, which reflects the hardest core of poverty, has been maintained for more than six years,” he adds.

To face the harsh living conditions, the report adds, there are community networks in the poorest neighborhoods, supported mainly by women who collaborate in the creation of soup kitchens and child care spaces, who do unpaid work.

