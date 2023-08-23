A container ship transits the Panama Canal in August 2023. Welcome Velasco (EFE)

The bottleneck of more than 100 ships with commercial cargo in the Panama Canal could fuel inflation, especially in the United States, and cause huge losses for shipping companies that cross the strait. A severe drought in the Central American region, as well as inefficient water processes from many years ago, reduced the water levels in the canal, in such a way that the port authority had no choice but to limit the number of ships that cross per day.

In total, the shipments that pass through this infrastructure in a year reach a value of around 248,521 million euros (about 270,000 million dollars). 73% of the trade in basic products and containers that cross the 33 kilometers that the isthmus measures, is directed to the US, as recently reported by the administrator of the Canal Authority. The Authority, which manages this infrastructure, has had to limit the number of ships that can cross in a day to 32, when under normal circumstances up to 36 would cross. In this scenario, “there are more than 100 ships waiting to cross,” said the company. Panamanian company in a statement on Tuesday. Consequently, the economic impact will be felt most strongly in the US, where prices for late goods will rise.

However, the impact for Panama will be less, since the income from rights to cross the canal only contributes 6% to the country’s GDP. It will be the shipping companies that will incur the biggest losses. “We have adapted our internal processes to match the updated reservation requirements of the canal, ensuring access to the necessary transit spaces to guarantee a minimum impact on our customers,” the Danish Maersk, the second largest shipping company in the world, said in a statement. , which moves more than four million TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) each year. In 2021, the company had revenue of 57,082 million euros (62,000 million dollars).

“However, the low water levels in the Panama Canal are a stark example of the effects of climate change on precipitation and weather patterns around the world, causing a ripple effect throughout the supply chain. It is clear that we are now in a climate crisis that requires strong regulatory frameworks for all shipping players,” the company added.

That being said, there are still no estimates of what the full economic damage that the situation will cause could be, but for companies like Maersk, this new crisis is a kind of deja vu of the multi-million dollar losses they experienced two years ago, when a ship got stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Upon reading the news of the traffic jam, the economist Eduardo Zegarra thought that his prognosis had come true. The specialist in agricultural and water issues carried out a study in 2017 for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in which he estimated that the water levels in the port infrastructure would be so low that they would generate world trade problems. “Most likely it will happen two or three times,” he added.

Climate change is generating intense droughts in some parts of the world, while others see sea levels devour coastal lands. This is undoubtedly the main cause of what is happening today in the Panama Canal, says Zegarra, a researcher at the Grade center, but it is not the only one. “There is a serious problem of very inefficient use of water for drinking water consumption in Panama City. The rates paid by the population are quite low. They do not cover even the basic costs of production”, he assured.

In June 2016, a third lane for the transit of ships was inaugurated, which increased its capacity. However, no investment was made to also expand the water source for the canal, says Ceguera, and the basin that supplies water to the canal is the same one that supplies the population of Panama City, explains the specialist. “If you look at the value that water has for canal use compared to drinking water, there is a differential of almost five times. This could be the object of study by the authorities, in order to find formulas to generate greater efficiency in the use of drinking water, which would promote a little more availability for use in the canal”, says Zegarra.

other incidents

This Wednesday there have also been two other incidents in maritime infrastructure. The first of these was recorded in the Suez Canal, where a “light collision” between a tanker and an oil tanker caused traffic to be suspended for several hours on this prominent seaway. At the end of this Tuesday, regular traffic had not yet recovered, but, according to the road’s managing authority, “it will resume in a few hours.”

The incident, the seventh so far this year, took place last morning when “a slight collision occurred between the liquefied gas tanker BW Lesmes and the oil tanker that was following it Burri”, from the Cayman Islands, the president confirmed. of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, in a statement.

On the other hand, in the province of Çanakkale, in western Turkey, a fire that broke out due to unknown causes forced the authorities to suspend part of the maritime traffic through the Dardanelles Strait and to evacuate nine urban centers preventively. as reported by the Turkish channel NTV.

