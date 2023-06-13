The Spanish industry of automotive suppliers continues to be competitive despite the circumstances, investing in technology and being present throughout the world.

In 2022 the total turnover was 37,668 million euros, which is 17.4% more than in 2021, but this increase does not correspond only to an increase in activity but also to the impact of the increase in material costs premiums, energy, logistics, labor, and inflation. In fact, the production volumes of the sector have fallen and the margins are still very tight, according to the balance made this Tuesday by the Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers (SERNAUTO).

In 2022, exports reached a total of 22,669 million euros, which represents a record in turnover and 15.3% more than in 2021. Exports currently represent 60.1% of the sector’s turnover. This data reflects how foreign trade is a priority lever and growth engine for the Spanish industry of automotive suppliers.

Of the turnover in the national market (14,999 million euros), 9,110 million euros correspond to the supply of equipment and components to vehicle manufacturers (+24.9%) and 5,889 million euros come from the aftermarket (+14 .9%).

The turnover of automotive suppliers linked to the supply chain has increased as a result of the recovery of part of the business lost in the pandemic years, but in no case are pre-pandemic figures recovered.

For their part, spare parts manufacturers have seen their turnover increase, recovering pre-pandemic figures, however, also having to face inflationary pressures and the prevailing uncertainty.

Industry figures



sernauto







In 2022, the sector employed a total of 329,950 people (directly and indirectly). Direct employment increased slightly to 203,000 people (+0.8), also increasing their degree of qualification.

According to the president of SERNAUTO, Francisco J. Riberas, the billing for 2022 “does not reflect the real situation of our industry, which is greatly affected by the increase in costs and inflation. Not all companies have the same capacity to pass on the increase in costs to their customers and it has been a particularly difficult year for many SMEs”.

From the association they define the last financial year as “a year of transition”, and looking to the future, the unknowns remain about the impact of the crisis, the war in Ukraine, and the steps that the European automotive industry is taking towards electrification . From SERNAUTO they recognize that this last factor could have a negative impact, especially on employment, although new possibilities linked to technology, electrification itself and autonomous driving are opening up. Thus, in the last five years, the sector has invested a total of 6,500 million euros in R+D+i.

“Taking into account the gradual decline in vehicle production worldwide, the circumstances experienced in recent years and the prevailing uncertainty, we have to say that the fact of continuing to maintain employment figures demonstrates the sector’s commitment to talent”, highlights José Portilla, CEO of SERNAUTO.



Francisco J. Riberas, President of SERNAUTO and José Portilla, General Director of the Association







The Board of Directors of this association estimates that in 2023 billing will increase by around 6% compared to 2022 and employment levels will continue to be maintained, with a slight increase of 1%, due to the need to continue incorporating more and more profiles. digital and technological.

But to meet the growth forecasts and remain a competitive industry “in 2023 the arrival of European funds to companies will be essential, which would allow them to have a certain margin in terms of financing,” explains Portilla.

These forecasts are subject to the evolution of vehicle production, the market and the geopolitical and economic situation worldwide. In this sense, Europe should reflect a positive impact in terms of registrations, while in the rest of the world and especially in China “excess production is already detected”, while uncertainty remains “due to the economic indicators that They come from the United States and Germany.

Riberas explained that this year the improvement in turnover is expected to be more concentrated in Europe, although he warned about the strength of China in terms of the transformation to electric vehicles “which is far ahead of Europe not only in manufacturing but also in in terms of its infrastructure”, lowering costs and manufacturing competitive electric vehicles, in the face of slow production in Europe.