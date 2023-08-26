Inflation and rates, the recipe for fantasy economics: a single Regulatory Entity cornering the ECB and the Fed

on theexoplanet 5460 turned themselves in two governments, one north and one south of the equator, economies with a bit of ups and downs, thrived until one day out of an impudence arose a new crop called “inflation”. This new “virus” of the economy made it very difficult for families and companies to survive because the Central Bank of the North decided to raise interest rates and did so for several years, copying like a cockatoo (a parrot that repeats its master’s phrases well and often) the Central Bank of the South also followed these directives.

They were worthless recommendations of the economists and of the various Governments because both Institutions hid themselves behind contractual clauses which considered them to be the sole bearers of monetary policy. Indefatigably this monetary policy was governed by the dogma of 2% and this inflationary value was not to be exceeded much. The financial constraintsthen the lack Of loans and the consequent decline of the consume led to a notable unemployment.

More time passed, but two o’clock Central banks continued undeterred to pursue their goal and… poverty began to knock on new doors. There was no way for Governments to get their hands on such a complicated situation and therefore they decided to turn to the International Tribunal to ban the two banks. The trial, as you can imagine, gathered the theses of both actors and concluded that: money is not owned by the banks, but by the entire economic complex.

THE two governors were arrested and jailed on blackmail and extortion charges. As a result, the two Central Banks were dissolved to make room for one the only Regulatory Entity which envisaged an active collaboration between Governments and the Entity. The exoplanet 5460 thrived for many years thanks to common sense giving families and companies great confidence for the future. Fictional economics is used to support science fiction looking towards the future, with an eye to the past and if possible helping the reality of the present.

