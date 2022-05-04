Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, has stressed on several occasions that the inflation that is mainly affecting the logistical aspect in the shipment of materials around the world over the 2022 calendar must be an aspect taken into consideration by Liberty. Budget cap media to raise the ceiling set at $ 140 million this season. Karun Chandhokformer Indian driver now columnist for Sky Sport UKpointed out that according to testimonies he collected in the first four races alone, some teams spent more than a million dollars compared to what was expected in terms of logistics costs.

Before the war in Ukraine almost all the cargo planes that were used by the teams they were chartered from Russia, a fleet that is now no longer available due to the blockades and sanctions imposed against all this is relevant to Russia, just think of the developments at the beginning of the season experienced by Haas which has interrupted relations with the title sponsor Uralkali and with the pilot Nikita Mazepin. Having to turn to other companies is driving up costs in a logistics sector that is experiencing a generally dizzying rise in prices.

Chandhok then underlined another not indifferent aspect that can have repercussions on the world of F1. The automotive world is grappling with the difficulties of supplying raw materials, first and foremost semiconductors, but F1 also has to deal with the long wave of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine in terms of stopping theaerospace industry. A whole series of components, from adhesives for carbon fibers and composite materials, to small parts in ultralight materials are normally supplied by the typical suppliers of Boeing and Airbus.

Due to the pandemic, aircraft purchases have collapsed and all companies specializing in the supply of these materials obviously have stopped production of all these components that are needed by F1 teams. “It is very difficult to convince a company to restart the production of full containers of bolts to sell to the teams a quantity that would barely fill a pallet”the words of Chandhok.