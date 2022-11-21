AC Madrid Monday, November 21, 2022, 16:37



Tax collection continues to set record figures month after month, in a year in which inflation is having a more than positive effect on the extra income of the State. Soledad Fernández, director of the Tax Agency, insisted yesterday that a quarter of the increase in collection up to August – some 7,000 million euros – was due to the rise in prices.

According to the latest data from the agency, tax revenue between January and September was 181,830 million euros, nearly 28,000 million more than in the same period of the previous year. That would imply, under the Treasury estimate that 20% of that extra comes from the inflationary effect, that some 6,000 million euros would come from the rise in inflation.

During an appearance before the Congressional Treasury committee, Fernández indicated that this inflationary effect impacts differently depending on the tax figures, being VAT, as it is a tax closely linked to consumption, the one that has been most favored by the spiral price bullish.

In fact, the Tax Agency itself indicates in its latest monthly report that “VAT revenues up to September grew by 19.6% as a result of the improvement in spending and the increase in prices”, recalling that “the CPI increased by 8 2% between November 2021 and July 2022”, which is the period that includes VAT collection until September.

In addition to inflation, the good evolution of employment has also contributed to reinforcing personal income tax income. Specifically, withholdings from work accumulate an increase of 12.7% in the year thanks to job creation, increases in wages and pensions and the increase in the effective rate that these increases entail.

Reduce and eliminate sanctions



The director of the Tax Agency also took advantage of her speech to announce that the agency has already advanced the work to incorporate the so-called ‘right to rectify an error’ into the legal system. A movement that would facilitate, among other things, that taxpayers can correct possible involuntary failures when making their Income statement.

Currently, the simple fact of confirming the draft with incorrect information by mistake can lead to a penalty of 150 euros. If that mistake results in the state losing revenue, the fine can be even higher. And other types of mistakes such as submitting documentation after the deadline or miscalculating a bonus are also usually punished.

As in many of these minor rulings there is no intention of defrauding the treasury, the Tax Agency advances so that it is the taxpayers themselves who, with prior notice from the administration, can correct their errors.

The proposal was already included, in fact, in the so-called White Paper on Tax Reform, where it is stated that it is “essential to improve the relationship of the Tax Administration with taxpayers, avoiding transferring the impression of guilt and persecution to those who usually comply their obligations correctly and that, on some occasion, they were delayed or made a mistake in their relations with the Administration”.

In that goal of improving relations, Fernández also announced the upcoming launch of an expense calculator. Specifically, citizens will be able to access their contribution to public spending based on their income through a tool that will be available on the website of the Tax Agency for spending contributions.