In January, the VAT of the electrical invoice rose to 21% after the withdrawal of the exceptional measure applied by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine



03/14/2025



Updated at 09: 07h.





Inflation in February stood at an average of 3%, according to the final data published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE). The data is a tenth superior to the previous month and assumes that in our country the IPC accumulates four months on the rise.

The positive note, however, is that statistics explained the rebound for the effect of electricity, and we must not forget that this year the light of the light paid by the Spaniards is 11% more expensive, after the withdrawal of the exceptional tax measure (VAT at 10%) that had been applied since 2021 to deal with the price crisis caused by the pandemic.

The underlying inflation, which is the one that eliminates from the analysis the most volatile elements -the energy and the unimsed foods -has continued with its bassist path and has been placed in 2.2%, an extreme that indicates a structural reduction of prices.