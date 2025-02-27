02/27/2025



Updated at 09: 12h.





Inflation has been in 3% in February, one tenth above the January data, according to the progress published today by the National Statistics Institute (INE). With this, our country moves away from the average of the Eurozone, which in February registered an IPC increase of 2.5%, according to Eurostat.

The good news, meanwhile, threw the underlying inflation, which stood at 2.1%. This indicator measures the prices excluding the most volatile elements of the basket -the fuels and the unplanned foods -so that its moderation -approaches the stability objective of the ECB (2%) -may indicate structural relaxation of prices advance.

In fact, the statistical body has explained the rebound for the effect of the price of electricity. Do not forget, about this, since January the light of the light paid by the Spaniards is a

The statistical body has explained the increase due to the increase in electricity, in the face of the decrease in fuels. Unlike the month









Among the background reasons of these results is the monetary policy of the European Central Bank and the economic rhythms of Spain and the Eurozone, which advance at different speeds. Last year our country grew by 3.2% compared to 2023 (according to the latest INE advance) while the euro zone only did 0.7%. The European supervisor is concerned about economic growth and in recent months has opted for a type of type sales that give oxygen to the economy. In just four months (October-January), the type of reference, which is the ease of deposit, has gone from 3.5% to 2.75%.

.