It increased 0.28% in November, compared to 0.24% in October; in 12 months, it went from 4.82% to 4.68%

Brazil's inflation accelerated in November to 0.28% compared to October (0.24%). Despite this, the annualized rate (accumulated over 12 months) fell from 4.82% to 4.68%, within the target's allowable range.

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023). Here's the complete presentation (PDF – 749 kB).

Inflation within the target contributed to the BC (Central Bank) reducing the basic rate, the Selic.

MONETARY POLICY

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) is expected to cut the basic rate, the Selic, to 11.75% per year on Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023). It will be the 4th reduction in a row, all of which are 0.5 percentage points each.

With the decision, the base interest returns to the lowest level since May 2022, when it was also at 11.75% per year. In 2023, monetary easing will be 2 percentage points, from 13.75% to 11.75% per year.

The cuts do not cover the Selic adjustments in 2022, when it rose 4.5 percentage points.

O B.C. (Central Bank) carried out the biggest interest rate hike cycle of the 21st century last year and the year before to control inflation.

Prices rose in Brazil and around the world, but the country managed to control the increases due to restrictive monetary policy.

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) is expected to end the year at 4.51%, within the range allowed in the target – up to 4.75%.