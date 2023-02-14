High Argentine inflation accelerated in January, fueling uncertainty about its future evolution and the government’s real chances of achieving a slowdown in the vertiginous pace of consumer prices this year.

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses reported this Tuesday (14) that consumer prices increased by 98.8% in January in the accumulated 12 months, four percentage points above that of December last year.

Likewise, in the first month of the year the increase was 6%, showing an acceleration compared to the 5.1% rate of the previous month.

Among the increases registered in January, the highlight is the 6.8% increase in food and beverages, a worrying number due to the impact on the cost of the basic food basket, a crucial indicator for measuring indigence.

According to private consultants, the acceleration of inflation was stronger in the first three weeks of January, while in the last it showed a certain stabilization.

The behavior of prices in January sounds the alarm in a country that last year accumulated inflation of 94.8%, the highest in the last three decades and with a notable acceleration compared to the 50.9% recorded in 2021.

The Argentine government, which is going through an election this year, in which the economy is one of the central issues for voters, maintains goals to slow inflation to 60% a year, a challenge that private economists find difficult to overcome.

In fact, the most recent private forecasts received monthly by the Central Bank indicate that inflation in 2023 will be 97.6%.

“The goal of reaching a number starting with three

[dígitos de inflação] in the short term it is more a desire of the economic cabinet than a concrete possibility”, said the consultant LCG, who noted that the number of January is “discouraging” after some months in which the price increases were being corrected downwards.

But the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, ratified his commitment to “lower inflation” and questioned those who “play” by making the “rebound” in prices in January look like a “frustration”.

“It is a problem for Argentines, without a doubt. And for us, in addition to the anger that it can cause, it is a challenge that imposes the need to continue to take measures”, said Massa on Monday, when announcing a new price agreement for beef, whose value has skyrocketed in the last month. .