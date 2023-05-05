Friday, May 5, 2023
Inflation | A crisis meeting is held in Italy because of the price of pasta

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2023
in World Europe
Inflation | A crisis meeting is held in Italy because of the price of pasta

The price of pasta has more than doubled in Italy.

Italian the Ministry of Industry is holding a crisis meeting due to the increased price of pasta, reports news agency Reuters.

Minister of Industry Adolfo Urso asked for a crisis meeting on Thursday, because the price of pasta has more than doubled due to inflation.

The price of spaghetti and other pasta products had increased by 17.5 percent in March compared to last year, although the price of wheat has decreased. In Italy, the harmonized EU consumer price index rose by 8.1 percent in March.

The crisis meeting will be held on May 11. According to the Ministry of Industry, this is the first meeting of the new, extraordinary price fluctuations monitoring committee.

Other authorities and trade associations also participate in the meeting.

