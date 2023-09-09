Inflation: A company, in 6 months Italians withdraw 71 billion from current accounts

Piggy banks break under the weight of inflation and fall below 2 trillion after almost three years. Companies and families are feeling the pinch and are starting to eat into their savings to cope with the increase in prices: Italians’ “reserves” have decreased, in just six months, by over 71 billion euros. The decline is 3.4% in less than 200 days, from 2,065 billion in December 2022 to 1,994 billion last June. 121 billion have “disappeared” from current accounts, but a part of these, around 50 billion, has been “moved” to deposits and repurchase agreements, i.e. forms of accumulation for which a remuneration is recognized by the banks: a form of shelter from the negative effects of inflation, that increase in prices which has transformed into a hidden tax on liquidity stuck at zero interest. This is what emerges from a report by the Unimpresa Study Center according to which the reduction in the piggy bank balance is even more evident if the time interval from December 2021 to June 2023 is taken into consideration: minus 82 billion.

Businesses and citizens alike are suffering from the increase in the cost of living and the prices of raw materials: if the former withdrew 25 billion from their current accounts in the last quarter, the latter drew on their bank deposits for 50 billion. The balance is negative for almost all categories of bank customers, with the exception of investment funds, whose liquidity increased by 8 billion and non-profit organizations (plus 726 million). The total jump in reserves falls below 2,000 billion after almost three years: the last time it happened was in December 2020, when the total stood at 1,956 billion.

«What we have before our eyes is the photograph of a dramatic situation, which we, unfortunately, had been considering for some time. Strength and liquidity are running out, both for families and for businesses, especially the smaller ones. Costs are unsustainable, energy bills are no longer manageable, despite the declines of the last few weeks. That’s why, those who have the opportunity draw on their reserves. We point out to the government the urgency of launching an extraordinary plan of public interventions now and supports. We need an emergency plan which must be immediate. The budget law for 2024 is a watershed and many of the available resources will be allocated to cutting the tax wedge for companies, especially the smaller ones”, comments the president of Unimpresa, Giovanna Ferrara.

According to the analysis of the Unimpresa Study Centre, which processed data from the Bank of Italy, in December 2021 the overall balance of current accounts and deposits stood at 2,076.8 billion and then fell to 2,062.1 billion already in June 2022, before falling slightly to 2,065.5 billion in December of the same year and plummeted to 1,994.3 billion last June. On company accounts, there are 398.1 billion, down by 14.7 billion (-3.6%) on an annual basis and down by 25.8 billion (-6.1%) between December 2022 and last June . For family businesses the current balance is 86.1 billion, with the figure being in line both with that of a year ago (-747 million, -0.9%) and with that of December 2022 (+299 million, +0.3%).

In family piggy banks, there are 1,124.1 billion, down by 45.1 billion on an annual basis (-3.9%) and by 50.2 billion (-4.3%) in the last six months. Insurance liquidity amounted to 12.2 billion, down by 1.2 billion (-9.2%) on an annual basis and contracting by 2.9 billion (-19.2%) in six months.

Positive balance, however, for some categories of banking customers: non-profit organizations have resources of 35.1 billion, down by 125 million (-0.4%) on an annual basis, but up by 726 million (+2.1%) in the six months under review; the reserves of investment funds reached 309.2 billion, with a decrease of 4.6 billion (-1.5%) in one year largely offset by the increase of 8.7 billion (+2.)%) in the interval between December 2022 and June 2023; partly positive change for social security institutions which have liquidity of 22.3 billion, up by 497 million (+2.3%) in one year, but down by 464 million (-2.0%) in six months . If you look at the instruments, data from last June reveal that the largest share of Italians’ liquidity is parked in current accounts with a figure of 1,336.3 billion, down on an annual basis by 128.7 billion (-8, 8%) and 121.7 billion (-8.4%) if compared with the December 2022 figure.

Deposits with a fixed term have a balance of 230.2 billion, up 53.3 billion on an annual basis (+30.2%) and 30.7 billion (+15.4%) in the semester in question; the balance of deposits redeemable at notice stood at 315.2 billion, down by 2.9 billion (-0.9%) on an annual basis and by 4.1 billion (-1.3%) in the interval from December 2022 to June 2023; repurchase agreements are worth 112.4 billion, 10.6 billion more than in June 2022 (+10.4%) and 24.1 billion more (+27.2%) than in December 2022. In current accounts there It is 67% of liquidity, 11.5% in deposits with a pre-established duration, 15.8% in deposits redeemable at notice, while repurchase agreements are worth 5.66% of piggy banks.

According to the analysts of Unimpresa «alongside a general reduction in reserves, made necessary to deal with the consequences deriving from the increase in prices, there is also a shift in liquidity from current accounts to deposits that offer a certain level of remuneration. This is a choice dictated by the fact that banks, despite the increase in the cost of money decided by the European Central Bank, have so far kept the interest rates charged on deposits through current accounts substantially unchanged. Which is why customers, as a form of defense against inflation, seek shelter in deposits and other products on which a remuneration, even if very limited, is recognised”.

