Bills, refunds coming for 600 thousand users

Almost 600,000 consumers and micro-enterprises have already benefited from the compensation, for a total of approximately 128 million euros. These results are the fruit of proceedings concluded against five companies between July and September. Federconsumatori recently recalled how the Antitrust announced the progress of the actions undertaken in relation to the irregularities recorded in the electricity and gas sector, regarding unilateral changes to contracts.

However, This represents only the first tranche of compensation. Last October, the Antitrust sanctioned six energy companies for over 15 million euros, again in the context of the same activities. In this case, the 4.5 million consumers and micro-enterprises are affected and are still waiting for the compensation they deserve. Consumer associations report being inundated with calls from users waiting for refunds or information about them. Federconsumatori invites citizens to verify that refunds are automatic and, if they are not, to contact their offices throughout Italy.

Federconsumatori’s comment

Federconsumatori expressed strong appreciation for the Antitrust’s commitment to consumers, while underlining that there is still much work to be done. The information asymmetry between companies and consumers is still too deep, and the abolition of the protected market only accentuates it, giving companies an excessive power that they often abuse. For this reason, in addition to continuing to monitor the market and to denounce the numerous unfair practices still in place, Federconsumatori believes it is necessary that the Energy Authority (Arera) opens a discussion to rebalance the relationship between supplier companies and consumerssetting increasingly stringent limits in favor of the latter. It is essential, the association says, to restore transparency and trust in an energy market that, in recent years, has seen consumers as a resource to be exploited through increasingly pervasive commercial policies.