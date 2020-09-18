There can be many reasons for the problem of flatulence. But it is clear that this problem makes very nervous. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is also a cause of flatulence, apart from many problems like gas, indigestion, stomach irritation, indigestion. The symptoms of this disease seem very common at the initial stage. But when this disease starts taking serious form then life gets disturbed. Because it is a disease in which inflammation starts in the intestines and inner parts of the stomach. Due to this, there is a persistent problem in the stomach.

IBD is a chronic disease

– Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a disease associated with our digestive system. This disease gives information about many stomach related diseases simultaneously. So chronic inflammation becomes a major problem in the body of a patient suffering from this disease. goes.

Due to ibd

– There is no definite cause of inflammation in the digestive system of our body. But for its great potential, health experts consider bacteria, viruses. Because antigens work to increase the causes of inflammation in our digestive system and intestines. Also, hereditary causes and genetics can be a reason for this disease. Due to which such autoimmune response is seen in the body.

Why is flatulence a problem?

Types of illness

There are many types of ibd. One of them is Crohn’s disease, in which there is inflammation on the digestive tract. While the second type of IBD is ulcerative colitis. The patients who have ulcerative colitis have swelling in their large intestine. This swelling is so high that a person’s normal life also starts to be affected. This swelling can persist for a long time. If this problem is not treated on time, then the patient’s life can also be threatened.

Tips To Keep Flat Tummy: If you want to keep your belly flat, then these 5 things you must remove from your diet

Signs of illness

– The initial symptoms of IBD are very common. This condition is confusing, so for a long time patients keep ignoring these symptoms as a normal problem. Whereas later on they take the form of a serious problem.

-The main thing regarding IBD is that the symptoms of this disease can vary. Because these symptoms are based on which part of the patient’s digestive system the problem is occurring. These symptoms include severe abdominal pain, persistent abdominal pain, bleeding with potty, diarrhea and nausea.

Silent Heart Attack Symptoms: Silent Heart Attack Identified, Risk Is Increased Due to Corona Infection

Possible treatment like this

-The treatment of this disease depends on the stage of the disease. Treatment of this disease is possible only due to the condition and severity of the disease. Therefore only health experts can take treatment decisions after complete checkup of the patient. However, the things that can help you to get rid of this disease and get rid of it soon after this disease have been told here.

-The problem of IBD can be controlled to a great extent with a pure diet and a balanced lifestyle. Also, these are the two open secrets which prevent this disease from happening. Those who have suffered from this disease should not consume fast food and spicy fried foods.

To Avoid Embarrassment: If you want to avoid embarrassment, never eat these things before the meeting.

Intestine Hydration: the intestines will do their work properly, thus keep hydrate