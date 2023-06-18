Cedars-Sinai researchers have identified several steps in a cellular process responsible for activating inflammation or rather one of the body’s important inflammatory responses. Their findings open up the possibility of modulating the type of inflammation associated with different infections and inflammatory diseases.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Science Immunology.

Inflammation: some details on the new research

Specifically, researchers improved understanding of the steps leading to the production of IL-1 beta, a potent inflammatory signal protein released during many inflammatory responses.

“We now have a clearer understanding of the stepwise process that leads to IL-1 beta production,” said Andrea Wolf, Ph.D., assistant professor of biomedical sciences and medicine at Cedars-Sinai and senior author and correspondent. on the new study. “By understanding the process, we hope one day to find a treatment for the diseases associated with this inflammatory response.”

When the innate immune system, the defense system we are born with, identifies a potentially harmful bacterium, virus, or other foreign invader, it frees up white blood cells to surround and attack the foreign agent. This can cause swelling, redness, heat and pain in the body tissues which, in a healthy body, eventually disappear. See also AI could become self-aware in the future, says DeepMind CEO

Some people, however, get stuck in the inflammatory phase. This causes what is known as chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation can damage healthy cells in the body and is thought to lead to serious conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and depression.

“Inflammation, in many cases, is vital to a thriving immune system and a healthy body,” said David Underhill, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Janis and William Wetsman Family Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, who he is also a senior author and study correspondent. “However, prolonged inflammation can wreak havoc on the body. This underscores the importance of understanding the cellular process of how inflammation is triggered so we can work towards finding new treatments to curb chronic inflammation.”

The study follows Cedars-Sinai research published in 2016 that explains how cells work to detect an infection. In that study, the researchers found that an enzyme called hexokinase, typically used by cells to convert glucose into energy, has a second inflammatory function. See also They remember the love between Pedro Infante and the "cute box" of Yucatan Scientists discovered that hexokinase binds to a sugar in the cell wall of bacteria and activates inflammasomes, leading to the production of IL-1 beta. Inflammasomes are receptors in the innate immune system that recognize microbes and tissue damage. The present work presents a more complete picture of this process. The researchers also revealed that hexokinase leaves the mitochondria, the part of a cell that generates energy. This triggers an immune response: the release of hexokinase destabilizes the mitochondria and alerts the cell that something is wrong. This leads to the assembly of a channel called VDAC in the mitochondrial membrane, which interacts with another protein called NLRP3 to initiate inflammasome assembly. Inflammasomes then produce IL-1 beta, a driver of inflammation.

Researchers studied cells derived from laboratory mice to understand the steps involved in the IL-1 beta pathway. The team used substances called inhibitors that block cell functions and gene-editing technology to turn off certain genes and the proteins they express. This allowed them to understand which proteins are vital for triggering inflammation. See also political worse things

Cedars-Sinai postdoctoral scientist Sung Hoon Baik, Ph.D., used the super-resolution microscope that is part of the Cedars-Sinai Biobank and Research Pathology Resource to visualize and measure the stages of this inflammatory process within of single cells.

“Being able to target specific steps in this pathway is vital, because in addition to being important for inflammation, components of this pathway also play a vital role in maintaining energy within the cell,” Wolf said. “We want to focus on its inflammatory role, not just shutting everything down, because that would be harmful to the cell.”

Researchers are continuing to study the cellular steps leading to and resulting from the role of hexokinase in inflammasome activation. The researchers are also using the results of this study to begin targeting this inflammatory pathway in several diseases that afflict millions of people around the world.