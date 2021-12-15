group study from FMRP-USP pointed out that the combination of inflammatory cytokines in the blood along with the use of marijuana can increase the body’s chances of developing neuropsychiatric disorders.

In article published in the journal Psychological Medicine in early December, a research group from Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo (FMRP-USP) concluded that the presence of inflammatory proteins in the circulatory system, known as cytokines, can increase the potency of the effects of marijuana and even lead to cases of psychosis.

+Berlin public transport promises relaxing trips with edible marijuana tickets

And the effect was not only noticed in the recurrent use of marijuana, the conclusion found a similar risk in situations where the use of drugs happened only during adolescence, also with the presence of cytokines in the blood.

The psychosis generated by the union of the two factors involves symptoms such as hallucinations, loss of the sense of reality, delusions, cognitive alterations, among other complications.

The research is part of an international consortium, which involves study centers such as the European Network of National Schizophrenia Networks Studying Gene-Environment Interactions (I-GEI), with 17 research bases in six countries.

To access the full survey click here.

