Infinix has launched its latest handset Infinix Zero 8i. The new phone has been introduced in Pakistan with Infinix Zero 8. Let us know that Infinix Zero 8 was launched in Indonesia in August and Infinix Zero 8i is the lower variant of this. The Infinix Zero 8i has four rear cameras while a dual camera setup is available for the selfie.The new Infinix Zero 8i is priced at 34,999 Pakistani rupees in Pakistan. The phone has been launched in Black Diamond, Green Diamond and Silver Diamond color. The pre-orders of the handset will start on October 11 at Daraz.com. The phone will be on sale from October 15.

Infinix Zero 8i: Specifications

The Infinix Zero 8i has a 6.85 inch Full HD + display with two hole-punch. The screen refresh rate is 90 Hz. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 8GB of RAM. The handset is listed with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage.

Talking about the camera, the Infinix Zero 8i has a quad rear camera setup. The phone has 48 megapixels primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2 megapixel territory and an AI sensor. For the selfie enthusiasts, the handset has 16 megapixel primary and 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. To give power to the phone, a 4500mAh battery is provided. There is a fingerprint sensor on the edge in the handset.

