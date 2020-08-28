A new midrange device has been launched by Brand Infinix, which offers Dhansu features at a low price. The company has now brought Infinix Zero 8 and this phone priced below Rs 20,000 has been given great features. This phone has been given from 90Hz refresh rate display to 33W fast charging support. The phone has a special Diamond Shape camera module on the rear panel, which has a 64 megapixel quad camera setup. This device comes with a dual selfie camera.

Infinix Zero 8 Price

Infinix has just launched its new device in Indonesia and it can be released on 1 September in the global market. The phone sale in Indonesia starts from August 31 and has been priced at $ 259 (about Rs 19,000). In the global market too, this phone can be launched in the segment of less than 20 thousand rupees.

Specifications of Infinix Zero 8

The phone has a very large 6.85-inch IPS LCD display, which has a dual punch-hole. The display with full HD + resolution comes with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display cutout has a 48-megapixel main front camera, with the second sensor being an 8-megapixel ultraviolet sensor and comes with EIS support. 4K videos can be shot with the help of a selfie camera and it will perform well in low-light.

The quad camera setup is available on the gradient back of the phone, with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, which supports EIS and 4K video recording. Also, the setup has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel fourth low-light camera. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and has up to 8 GB of RAM. The phone has a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.