Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be made available for sale again today. If you have not been able to buy this smartphone with 6000mAh battery yet in a flash cell, then there is a good chance on Tuesday. This Infinix phone has a 6.82 inch display.The Infinix smartphone 4 Plus is priced at Rs 7,999. This phone can be purchased in Ocean Wave, Violet and Midnight Black Color. The handset will get 5% cashback from Flipkart through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Apart from this, the handset can be taken at an EMI of Rs 899.

Opportunity to buy Samsung Galaxy M51 cheaply, it has 7000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Price

This Infinix phone has a 6.82 inch HD + display. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. The smartphone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card.

Dual rear camera setup is present in the handset. The phone has 13 megapixels primary and a secondary camera. For the selfie enthusiasts, the handset has an 8 megapixel front camera which comes with AI support.

Reliance Jio’s latest Rs 1,499 plan, 300GB data and unlimited calls

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus runs on Android 10 based XOS 6.2 Dolphin. As we said, 6000mAh battery has been given to power the phone. The handset has features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

See full specifications