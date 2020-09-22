Infinix recently launched its Infinix Note 7 smartphone in India. Today this phone will be made available for sale. This smartphone of Infinix has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage. There is also a chance to buy Infinix Smart 4 Plus today. This phone has a large 6000mAh battery.The Infinix Note 7’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 11,499. The anther comes in black, Bolivia blue and forest green color. The phone will be made available on e-commerce website Flipkart at 12 noon today.

At the same time, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus is priced at Rs 7,999 and it has been made available in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Cutezal Cyan and Violet Color. The phone can be purchased from Flipkart at 12 o’clock.

Both phones will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. The phone can also be taken on a no-cost eMai.

Infinix Note 7: Specifications

Infinix Note 7 has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage variant. Storage can be increased to 256 GB. The phone has a 6.82 inch HD + display. The MediaTek Helio A25 processor has been given in the handset. The Infinix Note 7 has a 6.82 inch HD + display. The phone has a 13 megapixel and depth sensor and an 8 megapixel front camera. The phone runs on Android 10.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Specifications

This phone of Infinix has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased to 256 GB. The phone has a 6.95 inch HD + display. To give power to the handset, 5000mAh battery is provided. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The phone has a 2 megapixel sensor and AI lens with a 48 megapixel primary camera. The handset has a 16-megapixel front camera.

