Infinix is ​​ready to launch its new budget smartphone. Which is being called Infinix Note 8. Features related to smartphones have leaked online. According to the US FCC listing, Infinix Note 8 was spotted on Mysmartprice where the sports model number of the phone found is X692.

The phone will run a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The listing shows that the smartphone has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The US FCC listing shows that the Infinix Note 8 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Based on the leak, it can be said that Infinix Note 8 will be a better version of Infinix Note 7. Infinix Note 8 is coming with better camera and performance specifications. Interestingly, Infinix recently launched the Note 7 in India. Which has a 6.5 int display and is priced at Rs 11,499. It runs on the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It runs on Android 10 XOS 6.1 Dolphin OS. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone also has a quad-rear camera but has a f / 1.79 aperture with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The setup also features a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 16-megapixel AI in-display selfie camera with F / 2.0 aperture. Other important features of the Note 7 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, DTS surround sound and face unlock.