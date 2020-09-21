Infinix is ready to launch its new budget smartphone. Which is being called Infinix Note 8. Features related to smartphones have leaked online. According to the US FCC listing, Infinix Note 8 was spotted on Mysmartprice where the sports model number of the phone found is X692.
The phone will run a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The listing shows that the smartphone has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The US FCC listing shows that the Infinix Note 8 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.
Based on the leak, it can be said that Infinix Note 8 will be a better version of Infinix Note 7. Infinix Note 8 is coming with better camera and performance specifications. Interestingly, Infinix recently launched the Note 7 in India. Which has a 6.5 int display and is priced at Rs 11,499. It runs on the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It runs on Android 10 XOS 6.1 Dolphin OS. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.
The smartphone also has a quad-rear camera but has a f / 1.79 aperture with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The setup also features a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 16-megapixel AI in-display selfie camera with F / 2.0 aperture. Other important features of the Note 7 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, DTS surround sound and face unlock.
