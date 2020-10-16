Infinix launched its two new smartphones on Thursday at an online event. Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 8i have quad rear camera setup and MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Let’s know everything about the price, specifications and features of the new Infinix 8 and Infinix Note 8i …The price of Infinix Note 8 has not been given yet. But it is expected to be made available at around $ 200 (around Rs 14,700). The phone comes in Deepsea Luster, Iceland Fantasy, Silver Diamond Color. The price of Infinix Note 8i has also not been revealed yet. The phone will be available in Diamond, Obsidian Black and Tranquil Blue color.

If you look at the company’s old records, both of these new handsets of Infinix Note series are expected to be launched in India soon.

Infinix Note 8: Specifications

The Infinix Note 8 has a 6.95 inch HD + (720×1640 pixels) IPS display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20.5: 9. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The handset has 6 GB RAM. 128 GB inbuilt storage option is available for storage. It is possible to increase the storage to 2 TB via microSD card.

Talking about the camera, the Infinix Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with 64 megapixel primary sensor. Apart from this there are 2 megapixel macro, 2 megapixel depth and an AI lens. For selfie and video calling, the Infinix smartphone has 16 megapixel primary and secondary portrait sensors.

The Infinix Note 8 runs on Android 10 based XOS 7.1. For connectivity, the phone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the side. To give power to the phone, a 5200mAh battery is provided which supports 18 Watt fast charging. The dimensions of the handset are 175.3×78.76×8.95 millimeters.

Infinix Note 8i: Specifications

Dual SIM Infinix Note 8i runs on Android 10 based XOS 7.1. The phone has a 6.78 inch HD + (720×1640 pixels) IPS display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20.5: 9. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. RAM is 6 GB and storage is 128 GB. Storage can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card.

The Infinix Note 8i has a 48 megapixel primary, 2 megapixel macro, 2 megapixel depth and a quad rear camera setup with AI lens. Note 8i has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie which comes with dual LED flash.

This Infinix smartphone has a 5200mAh battery which supports 18 Watt fast charging. The dimensions of the phone are 171.4×77.7×8.9 millimeters. For connectivity, this handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Infinix Note 8i has accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer and proximity sensors. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side.

