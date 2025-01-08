The phone has a curved screen whose thickness is 6.8 millimeters. Infinix claims in its advertisements that its terminal is the thinnest on the market. Its lightness of 162 grams is clearly noticeable. The feeling of having a heavy block in your pants disappears. For context, take into account that some phones weigh more than 250 grams. It may not seem like much, but in prolonged use sessions the arm gets tired. The slimness of the Hot 50 Pro+ helps reduce that fatigue.

The battery offers a day and a half of life with moderate use. The equipment includes a 33-watt fast charger. The phone goes from 10 to 100% in about an hour. 5,000 mAh was the standard size in 2024 but the achievement of the Infinix Hot 50 Pro is that it included it by reducing its weight and thickness.

The screen of the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is ideal for multimedia content. Jorge Garay/WIRED in Spanish

I liked the XOS customization layer. It maintains the general lines of design and functionality of Android, but adds a distinctive touch compared to other manufacturers. For example, it has quite functional native gallery, video, notes and health applications. Consider that there are much more expensive devices that only include basic Google applications. XOS is fluid and keeps the bloatware (pre-installed applications).

Power, where you have to be careful

The power of the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is enough for a traditional phone user. smartphone. It won’t cause problems for a couple of years, but it’s easy to approach its limits. Consider that it has a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, labeled as ‘mid-range’ and 8 gigabytes (GB) of RAM, the minimum recommended for a device in 2025. Altogether, they are configurations for a terminal that prioritizes fluidity between applications, maintaining a contained price.

I confirmed that the device performs well in a traditional routine of WhatsApp messaging, watching videos in the background and interspersed use of different social networks. I was surprised by its ability to run games like FreeFire either Call of Duty. It is possible to play fluidly without significant warm-ups, but under medium and low graphic settings.

The phone has a trick to compensate for that power bottleneck: generate virtual RAM of up to an additional 8 GB. That is, it “borrows” space from the internal memory to support multitasking. The system executes the priority tasks in the main RAM and sends the secondary ones to that virtual space (which is usually slower). In general, the technique works, but you should not get too confident. It’s not that 16 GB of RAM magically appears. It’s not the end of the world either. If Hot 50 Pro+ users keep an eye on apps open in the background, the experience will not be affected.

The camera divides opinions

The Infinix terminal takes good photos and videos, according to its specifications and range. Here is an important clarification: The phone has only a 50 megapixel Hi-5022Q f/1.6, 27mm main lens. The other two sections shown in the photographic module are, in reality, sensors that help detect depth and scenarios well.