The Infinix Hot 10 smartphone will be unveiled on Monday, September 21. Now a day before the launch, the company has revealed all the specifications of the phone on the official website. Apart from this, photos of the phone have also been posted by Infinix. Infinix Hot 10 is expected to have 6 GB RAM and quad rear camera setup.Infinix Hot 10 will be launched in Pakistan on 21 September. Its sale will start from September 28. The phone will come with a gradient finish and will be made available in four colors.

Infinix Hot 10: Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 will feature a bezel-less display and punch-hole notch. The company has named this display Infiniti-O Display. The phone has a 6.78 inch HD + IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 × 1640 pixels. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. ARM Mali-G52 GPU has been given for graphics. The handset has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage, which can be increased through microSD card.

The Infinix Hot 10 has a quad-rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera. Apart from this there are 2 megapixel macro, 2 megapixel bokeh and AI lens. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 1.8 for selfie. To power the Infinix Hot 10, there is a 5200mAh battery that supports 10 watts charging. It has a micro-USB port for charging.

Fingerprint sensor is provided on the rear of the device. The phone supports Face Unlock feature. The Infinix Hot 10 comes with dual SIM and comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. This phone of Infinix has DTS audio and music party mode.

