Infinix has launched its new handset Infinix Hot 10 in Pakistan. The new handset is an upgraded variant of the company’s previous handset Infinix Hot 9. The Infinix Hot 10 has up to 128 GB of inbuilt storage and quad rear camera setup.Infinix Hot 10’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant costs around Rs 9,302. At the same time, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant has been launched for around Rs 10,631 and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant for Rs 11,517. The phone will be found in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Z, Blue and Purple Color.

Infinix Hot 10: Specifications and Features

Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.78 inch HD + display. The resolution of the screen is 720×1640 pixels and it has a punch-hole at the top right corner. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone has 16 megapixels primary, two 2 megapixels and an AI lens. The Infinix Hot 10 has an 8 megapixel front sensor for selfie enthusiasts.

Infinix Hot 10 has 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options. The phone has 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 based custom XOS 7. To give power to the phone, a 5200mAh battery has been provided, which supports 10 watts charging via Micro-USB. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone and it supports face unlock.

The dimension of the Infinix Hot 10 is 171.1×77.6×8.88 millimeters. The phone has Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack and micro-USB port for connectivity.