Infinix anticipates the future with dual-core gaming smartphones at MWC 2024

Infinix He has achieved what few others have achieved in many years of experience. Recently, the technology brand focused on offering the best user experience for young people has just made public a concept that redefines the gaming experience on cell phones.

Under the motto “Electrify Gaming Future” The scoop was given during the ShowSotoppers MWC 2024, celebrated on Barcelona, ​​Spainthis concept seeks to transform the mobile gaming experience through next-generation features enhanced with Artificial Intelligence systems and robust hardware.

This revolutionary concept from Infinix exceeded expectations, reaching a pscore of 2,215,639 in AnTuTu beachmarks, thanks to the extraordinary balance of one of the most advanced processors of the moment 'MediaTek Dimensity 9300' in combination with the first system Infinix CoolMax and an artificial intelligence “AI” system.

With a lot of entusiasm, Tony Zhao, CEO of Infinix presented the proposal, which he considered consolidates Infinix's position as a world leader in the manufacturing of gaming smartphones. “This innovation surpasses any similar proposal on the market and we are delighted to present to the world during ShowStoppers MWC 2024″, express.

The cornerstone of this innovation is the Infinix CoolMax systema cooling feature, which uses thermoelectric cooling to maintain optimal performance conditions, which in conjunction with a platform of AI management, ensures that users can have long gaming sessions without fear of their devices overheating, a common problem in high-end devices.

The cooling system will allow you to get the most out of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset which will be able to support work, multitasking, execution and demanding games with superior graphics and a high-level visual experience with panels of FHD+ resolution at 180Hz and WQHD+ at 144Hz.

He AI algorithm created by Infinix will dynamically adjust core utilization based on tasks performed, intelligently allocating processes to the most powerful core for high visual performance and conserving power by using smaller cores during periods of low processing. .