Infinix has surprised the market with its new launch, the Infinix Note 40 PRO+, a device that surprises the high-end by integrating avant-garde features, especially highlighting its amazing 24GB RAM capacity and a JBL hi-fi sound system.

He Infinix Note 40 PRO+ It impresses from the first glance with its elegant and modern design, inspired by urban aesthetics. Its brushed metal finish and sophisticated colors such as Obsidian Black and Vinegar Green provide a superior and timeless appearance.

The device’s screen offers an unmatched visual experience. With an ultra-thin bezel and 6.78 inch curved screen, The device guarantees exceptional visual comfort. His FHD+ panel with resolution 1080×2436 and a 120Hz refresh rate ensures bright, vibrant colors. In addition, Corning Gorilla Glass protection provides extra resistance against bumps and drops.

In terms of performance, the Infinix Note 40 PRO+ stands out as a true titan. Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, this cell phone handles any demanding task with ease. Its ability to 24GB of RAM, combining 12GB physical and 12GB extended virtually enabling smooth performance in even the most demanding applications. Built-in artificial intelligence and advanced optimization efficiently manage the device’s temperature, improving its performance in games and other intensive tasks.

The device also features an advanced VC liquid cooling system, which effectively dissipates heat during intense activities such as video recording and gaming, keeping the device cool at all times.

One of the highlights of Infinix Note 40 PRO+ is your JBL audio system, offering immersive sound and exceptional clarity, ideal for games, movies and any other audiovisual activities.

The Note 40 PRO+ photographic system is not far behind. With a 108MP main camera and a three-lens system with optical stabilization (OIS), allows users to capture sharp and clear images, even in low light conditions. Plus, its lossless 3x superzoom lens ensures detailed photos of distant objects.

Among its additional features, the device offers IP53 splash protection, infrared remote control, multifunctional NFC and ultra-precise GPS. Although he Infinix Note 40 PRO+ It is not yet available in Mexico, its price is expected to be approximately $309, about 5,200 Mexican pesos.