The study has drawn the attention of players with a mysterious image published on their social networks.

This year is coming strong for fans of Activision’s war saga, Infinity Ward seeks to bring about real change in the franchise, an ambitious plan that has been referred to as ‘the next generation of CoD’. This goes through a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which will be the sequel to the hit game of 2019in addition to the new Call of Duty: Warzone, both developed from scratch.

Infinity Ward seems to be preparing something for the fans and since Friday, their social networks have been turned off in the most literal sense, with a very dark image covering your profile On twitter. Fans soon realized that something was hiding in this mysterious image, and after going through editing tools, they discovered a very familiar face.

Ghost’s mask hides in the pictureIt is none other than Ghostor at least, its popular skull mask peeking through some stairs. Ghost is one of the most important characters in the Modern Warfare saga which also had its appearance in Call of Duty: Warzone. We will still have to wait to have more information about the meaning of this image, although the recent movements of the study invite us to think that they are preparing something imminent.

The ambitious development of this new generation of Call of Duty has promised us “a massive evolution of battle royale with a completely new game space and a new sandbox mode” for Warzone, with a new engine that it will share with Modern Warfare 2022. If you did not play its solid installment of 2019, remember that in 3D Games you have our analysis of Call of Duty available: Modern Warfare.

