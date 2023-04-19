













Infinity War and Endgame directors are open to directing a movie in the new DC universe | EarthGamer

The Russo brothers are directors well known for their work at Marvel. After all, they gave us both Captain America sequels as well as infinity War and end game. During a recent interview they mentioned their desire to work on a film for the new DC, specifically they said they love Batman.

The directorial duo clarified that there have been no talks and that the Batman is surely the favorite of many. But they assured that they would be quite happy to direct a project within the new universe that James Gunn is devising.

Of all the DC projects, only the director of DC is known for sure. Superman Legacywhich will be James Gunn. Now that the Russos have shown interest in Batman, it may only be a matter of time before they see them take charge of their new adventure.. Do you think they are the right ones for a detective tape?

What other projects is DC preparing besides new Batman and Superman movies?

The plans for the new DC universe include new movies and series for its characters. Among them we have a drama starring Amanda Waller, as well as an animated production about Creature Commandos. In the field of cinema is where they will have some of the most striking projects.

Source: DC Comics

In addition to tapes about their main heroes, they are preparing one about Supergirl and another about the Swamp Thing. Rumors are circulating about the latter that James Mangold, director of Logan and the recent Indiana Jones, will be chosen to carry it out. It seems that this new universe is already attracting talented filmmakers.

