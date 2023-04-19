in his book history of infinity, Jose A. Prado-Bassas, a researcher at the University of Seville and popularizer, presents the development of the mathematical concept as an epic struggle throughout the centuries. He begins the text with a warning “The madness of infinity is a state of the soul that, once it casts a spell on you, will never leave you.” This menacing feature of vastness made mathematicians shun it for centuries. Even in the 20th century there were still reputable researchers who denied its existence.

The first reference to infinity is found in the explanation of the origin of the universe of Anaximander of Miletus (611-546 BC). The apeiron is the whole, the unlimited, and gives rise to our universe. A few years later, Zeno of Elea posed the first problem derived from infinity: the famous paradox of achilles and the tortoise. According to it, Achilles faces a tortoise in a race. When starting out, the tortoise starts off with a certain advantage; over time, by the time Achilles has reached the starting point of the tortoise, the tortoise has moved a bit, so he continues ahead. When he reaches this second point, the turtle has again advanced, and is winning. This is how it always happens: when Achilles reaches the point where the tortoise was, it has already moved and, therefore, he never reaches it. At that time it was unthinkable to think that a finite period of time could be divided infinitely. Or, what is the same, that an infinite series would take on a finite value.

This kind of discomfort was what surely led to Aristotle (384-322 BC) to attenuate the idea of ​​infinity. He proposes a potential infinity, that is, a quantity that is finite at each moment, but unlimited, since it can increase indefinitely. And he rejects the actual infinite, an infinite that is infinite at all times, like the set of natural numbers. To do this, he bases himself on one of the axioms of Greek thought: the whole is greater than any of its parts. An infinite set would violate this property: when divided into parts, at least some of them will remain infinite.

Aristotle’s influence lasted for centuries and is present in the treatise ‘Items’ of Euclid. The Greek sage avoided the use of the word infinite in his demonstrations and his conception was the same as Aristotle’s: something unlimited, but finite at each moment.

It is usually how infinity is usually imagined: as something enormous, without limits. But the infinite is also present at the other extreme, that of the infinitesimal, the smaller than any other quantity. And it was in this context that the revolution of the infinite arrived. The first to think in these terms was Archimedeswho proposed the so-called exhaust method to calculate the area enclosed in a parabola, the area of ​​the sphere and also to approximate the number Pi and which is the predecessor of the differential calculus, proposed by Newton and Leibniz centuries later.

Prado-Bassas’s book concludes with a chapter devoted to the concept of bijection: a mathematical tool that makes it possible to establish a correlation between two sets and thus compare them. The mathematician Georg Cantor used it to classify infinite sets, since, as he showed, they existed in different sizes. Also through bijections Richard Dedekind (1831-1916) suggested, a few years before, the first abstract definition of infinity, which did not resort to a comparison with natural numbers: it is that set in which some of its parts has the same size as the total, that is, a bijection can be defined between them. This is the case, for example, between the set of natural numbers and the set of even numbers, which is a part of the first. We can assign to each natural number its double, which will be an even number, and to each pair its half, which is a natural number.

Therefore, infinite sets are precisely those that contradict the Greek axiom that the whole is greater than its parts, which generates, to the torment of mathematicians, numerous paradoxes. So says the mathematician and philosopher bernard bolzano (1781-1848): “Most of the paradoxical statements found in the domain of mathematics are propositions that immediately contain the idea of ​​infinity.”

Agate Timon G Longoria is coordinator of the ICMAT Mathematical Culture Unit

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.