













Infinity Strash, the Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai game, already has a release date

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will allow players to follow the story of this anime series in the form of an action RPG game that will have quality visuals along with game mechanics that will be entertaining.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this title was announced in May 2020, however development has been somewhat slow and the animation just finished in 2023 and had a not inconsiderable number of 100 episodes that you can see through crunchyroll.

Source: Square Enix

We also recommend: Live A Live is no longer exclusive to Switch and confirms its arrival on PlayStation and PC

It is worth noting that at the video game level Square Enix is who is in charge of the franchise Dragon Quest and all the spin-offs have also passed through his hands so this is a joint effort between game studio inc. and the animation studio in charge of the anime.

Speaking of Dragon Questthe series product Ryutaro Ichimura left Square Enix. The Japanese stated that he started counting how many more games he can make in his life and that now they need three to four years to make a video game and they should consider every title from now on.

In his message he also thanks Yuji Horii, Akira Toriyama and the composer Koichi Sugiyama. Surely a transition is coming for the franchise and we can expect specific changes in the series.

Are you a fan of this series? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.