In the spotlight of Tokyo Game Show 2023the trio composed of SQUARE ENIX, GameStudio And KAI GRAPHICS they reveal that within Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai there will be a boss battle against the powerful one Dark King VearnThe boss will be faceable in the deepest level Temple of Recollection.

In addition, it was also revealed that Popp will be able to learn and use magic Frizz Crackersbut only after passing a “little test“.

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai is coming up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC Street Steam And Microsoft Store from the September 28th. Below you can admire the complete video of the special stage held during TGS 2023.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu