A SQUARE ENIX unleashed comes to our screens today to announce that Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Daititle postponed in 2021 to a date to be determined, will finally see the light all over the world during theautumn 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc Street Steam.

More information, as well as the official release date, will be revealed in the future.

In order not to leave us with only a little news, however beautiful it is, the company has also released a video of the game on the net. You can admire it in all its glory right below!

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu