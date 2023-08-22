SQUARE ENIX has just confirmed that the European release of Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daithe game based on the manga and anime series of the same name, is confirmed only in digital format on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC for the next September 28th.

If you are among those who like to collect physical editions of games, today we come to your rescue by pointing out that from our friends at Bazaar Bazaar you can find the physical version of Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai in format Playstation 5 And Nintendo Switch. This is the Japanese edition of the game, which also contains the language English.

